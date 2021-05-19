The youngest chess grandmasters from India

Achieved GM Title Age: 12 years, 7 months, 17 days
Dommaraju Gukesh is the second youngest person in history to qualify for the title of Grandmaster in the year 2019, awarded by FIDE
Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa
Achieved GM Title Age: 12 years, 10 months, 13 days
In 2016, Praggnanandhaa became the youngest international master in history, at the age of 10. He achieved his first grandmaster title at the Gredine Open in 2018
Parimarjan Negi
Achieved GM Title Age: 13 years, 4 months, 22 days
Now a PhD student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Negi earned the grandmaster title back in 2006 when he was just 13 years old.
Raunak Sadhwani
Achieved GM Title Age: 13 years, 9 months, 28 days
Raunak Sadhwani is currently India's fourth youngest ever grandmaster, achieved the title of Grandmaster at age 13
Nihal Sarin
Achieved GM Title Age: 14 years, 1 month, 1 day
He is the fourth youngest player in history to cross the Elo rating mark of 2600, Nihal won the Gold Medal as part of the Indian team in the 2020 FIDE Chess Olympiad held online and also won the U-18 World Youth Championship held online in rapid format in 2020.
Aryan Chopra
Achieved GM Title Age: 14 years, 9 months, 3 days
Aryan Chopra became a Grandmaster in 2016, at the age of 14 years, 9 months and 3 days. The title was officially awarded by FIDE in 2017.
Arjun Erigaisi
Achieved GM Title Age: 14 years, 11 months, 13 days
He earned his GM norm in the year 2018 and received the title of Grandmaster when he was just 14 years old and currently he has an Elo of 2559