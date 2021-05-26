The best of the decade: Moments that defined Indian football
By Neelajit Sarkar
Chhetri against Man Utd for Kansas City Wizards
2010
East Bengal make it to the AFC Cup semis undefeated
2013
Bengaluru FC win the I-League in their very first season
2014
ATK win the inaugural season of ISL
2014
Mohun Bagan become the first Kolkata club to win the I-League
2015
Bengaluru FC become the first Indian club to reach the AFC Cup finals
2016
Jeakson Singh’s Goal vs Columbia in the FIFA U-17 World Cup
2017
India beat Macau to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup after 8 years
2017
India lifts Intercontinental Cup at home beating Kenya 3-0
2018
India beat Thailand 4-1 in the AFC Asian Cup
2019
