The best of the decade: Moments that defined Indian football

By Neelajit Sarkar
Chhetri against Man Utd for Kansas City Wizards

2010
East Bengal make it to the AFC Cup semis undefeated

2013
Bengaluru FC win the I-League in their very first season

2014
ATK win the inaugural season of ISL

2014
Mohun Bagan become the first Kolkata club to win the I-League

2015
Bengaluru FC become the first Indian club to reach the AFC Cup finals

2016
Jeakson Singh’s Goal vs Columbia in the FIFA U-17 World Cup

2017
India beat Macau to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup after 8 years

2017
India lifts Intercontinental Cup at home beating Kenya 3-0

2018
India beat Thailand 4-1 in the AFC Asian Cup

2019
