Team India's schedule for the T20 World Cup
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
The T20 World Cup is just a month away, with qualifiers starting from October 17, while the tournament proper kicks off six days later with Australia taking on South Africa on October 2
The Indian team led by Virat Kolhi would look to finish on top of their table as they look the strongest among its pool. Here's a look at team India's schedule.
India vs Pakistan
October 24, 2021: Dubai (7:30 PM IST)
India vs New Zealand
October 31, 2021: Dubai (7:30 PM IST)
India vs Afghanistan
November 3, 2021: Dubai (7:30 PM IST)
India vs Qualifier (B1)
November 5, 2021: Dubai (7:30 PM IST)
India vs Qualifier (A2)
November 8, 2021: Dubai (7:30 PM IST)
