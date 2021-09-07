Take a look at World's Highest-paid Athletes in 2021
Source: Forbes
The Bridge
Kevin Durant (Basketball)
$31m on-field and $44m off field
The Bridge
Tom Brady $76m (American Football)
$45m on field and $31m off field
The Bridge
Lewis Hamilton 82m (F1)
$70m on field and $12 m off field
The Bridge
Roger Federer $90m (Tennis)
$0.03 million on field and $90 million off field
The Bridge
Neymar Jr $95m (Football)
$76m on-field and $19m off field
The Bridge
Click here
LeBron James $96.5 (Basketball)
$31.5 on field and $65 off field
The Bridge
Dak Prescott $107.5m (American football)
$97.5m on field and $10m off field
The Bridge
Cristiano Ronaldo $120 (Football)
$70m on field and $50m off field
The Bridge
Lionel Messi $130m (Football)
$97m on field and $33m off field
The Bridge
Conor McGregor $180m (MMA)
McGregor is the highest-paid athlete in the world making $22m on field and $158m off field
The Bridge
Read more