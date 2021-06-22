The Bridge
Super Moms at Tokyo Olympics - Meet the mothers who will be in action at the Games
By Neelajit Sarkar
Isabell Werth
Equestrian
Isabell Werth is the most decorated equestrian athlete at the Games, with a total of six gold and four silver medals.
Allyson Felix
Track and field
Allyson Felix is the most successful female athlete at the Track and Field events, surpassing the record of Usain Bolt for the most number of gold in the event.
Svetlana Romashina
Artistic Swimming
Romashina has been one of the most dominant athletes ever. The 31-year old is a 5-time Olympic champion and 21-time World Champion.
Mariel Zagunis
Fencing
The 36-year-old fencer is the first athlete from the USA to win an Olympic gold. Besides these, she has also won two bronze medals in the team event in 2008 and 2016 games.
MC Mary Kom
Boxing
Mary Kom is the most successful boxer in the history of the Boxing World Championships, and also won Bronze medal in the Olympics.
Oksana Chusovitana
Gymnastics
The 46-year-old athlete have represented the Soviet Union, Germany and Uzbekistan, along with the Unified Team. Chusovitana has 2 Olympic Medals and 11 World Championship.
Sania Mirza
Tennis
The greatest female tennis player to have emerged out of India, She has so far competed in three consecutive Olympic games and will enter the fourth in Tokyo.
