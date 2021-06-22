The Bridge

Super Moms at Tokyo Olympics - Meet the mothers who will be in action at the Games

By Neelajit Sarkar

Isabell Werth

Equestrian

Isabell Werth is the most decorated equestrian athlete at the Games, with a total of six gold and four silver medals.
Allyson Felix

Track and field

Allyson Felix is the most successful female athlete at the Track and Field events, surpassing the record of Usain Bolt for the most number of gold in the event.
Svetlana Romashina

Artistic Swimming

Romashina has been one of the most dominant athletes ever. The 31-year old is a 5-time Olympic champion and 21-time World Champion.
Mariel Zagunis

Fencing

The 36-year-old fencer is the first athlete from the USA to win an Olympic gold. Besides these, she has also won two bronze medals in the team event in 2008 and 2016 games.
MC Mary Kom

Boxing

Mary Kom is the most successful boxer in the history of the Boxing World Championships, and also won Bronze medal in the Olympics.
Oksana Chusovitana

Gymnastics

The 46-year-old athlete have represented the Soviet Union, Germany and Uzbekistan, along with the Unified Team. Chusovitana has 2 Olympic Medals and 11 World Championship.
Sania Mirza

Tennis

The greatest female tennis player to have emerged out of India, She has so far competed in three consecutive Olympic games and will enter the fourth in Tokyo.
