Sportswomen who have spoken up for equal pay
By- Keyur Jain
The Bridge
Sania Mirza
Sania Mirza said that India still needs to do a lot more to bring women's sports on par with men's
Dipika Pallikal
From 2012 to 2015, Pallikal boycotted the National Squash Championship in order to demand equal prize money for men and women.
Aditi Chauhan
Indian goalkeeper, stated in 2019 that women are still fighting for equal pay in the 21st century
Aparna Popat
Former badminton player, Aparna Popat, in 2019 said that women qualify for equal pay as men
Mithali Raj
Mithali Raj said that we should be paid from the profits or revenue generated by our own matches as women cricketers
Megan Rapinoe
Megan Rapinoe is leading the US Women's National Football Team in suing the US Soccer Federation to demand equal pay
Venus Williams and Serena Williams
Tennis stars and sisters, Venus and Serena Williams are committed to ending the pay gap for Black women
