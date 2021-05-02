Indian Sports stadiums that have been converted to covid centres
By Neelajit Sarkar
Kishore Bharati Krirangan
The famous multipurpose stadium in Kolkata, was turned into a covid-19 facility. The facility have more than 150 beds.
Eden Garden
CAB to make use of the space under the galleries to set up a quarantine facility for police personnel. The space under galleries of E, F, G and H blocks would be used to set up the facilities.
The National Sports Club
The indoor stadium is now dedicated COVID-19 hospital after opening the doors for patients last year April.
The Commonwealth Games Village (CWG)
The indoor stadium in New Delhi was opened for the treatment COVID patients last year July after the rapid rise in cases.
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
It was used as a Covid quarantine centre and also as a waiting point for migrant workers to return to their homes via the Central Railway Station, which is close to the stadium.
