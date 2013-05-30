Sports events to look forward to in June

By Neelajit Sarkar
The Bridge

Roland Garros

30th May – 13th June
The Bridge

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

3rd June – 15th June
The Bridge

Judo World Championships, Budapest

6th June – 13th June
The Bridge

Wrestling Ranking Series, Poland

8th June – 13th June
The Bridge

UEFA Euros 2020

12th June – 11th July
The Bridge

Indian Women's Tour of England

16th June – 15th July
The Bridge

World Test Championship Final

18th June – 22nd June
The Bridge

Archery World Cup Stage 3, Paris

2st June – 27th June
The Bridge

ISSF Shooting World Cup, Croatia

22nd June – 3rd July
The Bridge

Wimbledon

28th June – 11th July
Tap here for more updates

CLICK HERE