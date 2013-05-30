Sports events to look forward to in June
By Neelajit Sarkar
The Bridge
Roland Garros
30th May – 13th June
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
3rd June – 15th June
Judo World Championships, Budapest
6th June – 13th June
Wrestling Ranking Series, Poland
8th June – 13th June
UEFA Euros 2020
12th June – 11th July
Indian Women's Tour of England
16th June – 15th July
World Test Championship Final
18th June – 22nd June
Archery World Cup Stage 3, Paris
2st June – 27th June
ISSF Shooting World Cup, Croatia
22nd June – 3rd July
Wimbledon
28th June – 11th July
