Soraya Aghaei becomes the first Iranian woman to qualify for Olympics in badminton.
By Ankur Singh
Born in the capital city of Iran, Tehran, the 25-year-old scripted history by becoming the first Iranian woman to qualify for Olympics in badminton.
She is currently ranked world number 111 women's singles in the BWF World Rankings.
Aghaei is the 10th Iranian woman to qualify for Tokyo Games.
Aghaei has been awarded a quota place to take part in the Games as Egyptian player Hadia Hosny opted to participate in the women’s doubles.
Soraya Aghaei will also be the second badminton player from Iran to qualify for the Olympics.
The first player from the country to compete in badminton at the Olympics was Kaveh Mehrabi when he participated in men's singles during the 2008 Beijing Games.
Soraya boasts of one gold and three silvers in BWF International Challenge in women's singles. Besides, she also has three gold and four silver in women's doubles against her name.
