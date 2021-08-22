Shaili wins silver at U-20 Athletics Championship
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Shaili Singh clinched the silver medal in long jump at the U-20 Athletics Championship.
The Bridge
The 17-year-old registered a jump of 6.59m (+2.2m/s) in her third attempt to assure India of its third medal at the U-20 Athletics Championship.
The Bridge
She started off with a jump of 6.34m in both her first two attempts.
The Bridge
Click here
In her final attempt, she jumped a +2.2 wind-assisted 6.59m in her third to move into the gold medal position.
The Bridge
Sweden's Askag Maja pushed Shaili Singh down to the second position with a jump of 6.60m.
The Bridge
6.59m was certainly the best-ever jump Shaili Singh had registered in her career although it will not be counted as her personal best officially because it was +2.2m/s wind-assisted.
The Bridge
Read more