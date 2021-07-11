Indian-origin Samir Banerjee enters Junior Men's Singles Wimbledon Final
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
17-year-old Samir Banerjee stormed into the Wimbledon boys' singles final on Saturday.
The Bridge
Indian-origin tennis player from New Jersey defeated French player Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg
The Bridge
Samir won the semifinals by 7-6, 4-6, 6-2.
The Bridge
Click here
On his journey to the final, Banerjee just dropped three sets in the last five matches.
The Bridge
He had also made it into the semi-finals of the Boy's doubles event.
The Bridge
This is the 17-year-old’s second appearance at a junior Grand Slam.
The Bridge
The last time an Indian player won a junior Grand Slam title was when Yuki Bhambri won the 2009 Australian Open.
The Bridge
Read more