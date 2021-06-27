Sajan Prakash - The first Indian swimmer to make Olympic 'A' Cut.
By Ankur Singh
Sajan Prakash creates history as the first-ever Indian to breach the automatic qualifying mark for the Olympics.
Sajan Prakash clocked 1:56.38 in the men’s 200m butterfly event which is 10 milliseconds under the qualification cut-off time of 1:56.48.
He even represented India in the Rio Olympics 2016.
He bagged the gold medal in the men's 200m butterfly event at the FINA-accredited Olympic Qualifying event last week.
The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) had earlier announced Srihari Nataraj and Maana Patel as their nominations for the Universality Places for the Tokyo Olympics.
However, they did not make the "A" mark for the Tokyo Games.
