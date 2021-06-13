Records by Indians who climbed the Mt Everest

By Neelajit Sarkar
Lt Col Avatar. S. Cheema

The first Indian to climb Mount Everest.
Sonam Gyatso & Sonam Wangyal

The first Indian siblings to climb Mount Everest.
Bachendri Pal

The first Indian woman to climb Mount Everest.
Santosh Yadav

The first woman to climb Mount Everest twice.
Anshu Jamsenpa

She climbed the summit twice within 5 days (May 12 and May 21, 2017).
Tashi & Nungshi Malik

The first twins to scale Mount Everest.
Arunima Sinha

The first female amputee to scale Mount Everest.
Malavath Purna

The youngest girl to summit Mount Everest at the age of 13 years and 11 months.
Ajeet Bajaj & Deeya Bajaj

The first father and daughter to conquer Everest together.
Love Raj Singh Dharmshaktu

The first Indian to climb the Everest seven times.
Sangeeta Sindhi Bahl

The oldest woman to climb the Everest at the age of 53 years.
Ravindra Kumar

The first Indian Administrative Service officer to climb the Everest
