Records by Indians who climbed the Mt Everest
By Neelajit Sarkar
Lt Col Avatar. S. Cheema
The first Indian to climb Mount Everest.
Sonam Gyatso & Sonam Wangyal
The first Indian siblings to climb Mount Everest.
Bachendri Pal
The first Indian woman to climb Mount Everest.
Santosh Yadav
The first woman to climb Mount Everest twice.
Anshu Jamsenpa
She climbed the summit twice within 5 days (May 12 and May 21, 2017).
Tashi & Nungshi Malik
The first twins to scale Mount Everest.
Arunima Sinha
The first female amputee to scale Mount Everest.
Malavath Purna
The youngest girl to summit Mount Everest at the age of 13 years and 11 months.
Ajeet Bajaj & Deeya Bajaj
The first father and daughter to conquer Everest together.
Love Raj Singh Dharmshaktu
The first Indian to climb the Everest seven times.
Sangeeta Sindhi Bahl
The oldest woman to climb the Everest at the age of 53 years.
Ravindra Kumar
The first Indian Administrative Service officer to climb the Everest
