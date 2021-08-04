Ravi Kumar Dahiya: First Indian wrestler after Sushil Kumar to reach Olympic final
By Ankur Singh
Ravi Kumar Dahiya, qualified for the final of the 57kg weight division wrestling event.
By doing so he assured India of its fourth medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
He defeated the Kazakh Nurislam Sanayev via a victory by fall to confirm his slot in the final.
He made a sensational comeback, from trailing 2-9 to a victory by fall in the dying minutes of the match.
By entering the finals he became the first Indian male around 9 years to win an Olympic medal.
The last Indian man to win a medal at the Olympics was Sushil Kumar when he bagged the silver medal at the 2012 London Games.
