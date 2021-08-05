Ravi Kumar Dahiya bags second silver for India at Tokyo Olympics
By Ankur Singh
Ravi Kumar Dahiya has settled for a silver after falling to a 4-7 defeat to the ROC's Zavur Uguev.
Ravi had already assured a medal for India after qualifying for the final of Men's 57kg at the Tokyo Olympics.
In the finals, the Russian drew the first blood by pushing Ravi Dahiya out of the mat twice in around twenty seconds to take a lead 2-0 lead.
But, later Ravi soon pinned him to level the score to 2-2.
Ravi's strong attacking instinct did not really work for him in the finals.
Ravi Kumar Dahiya kept attacking but couldn't break Russian's solid defense and settled for the silver medal.
