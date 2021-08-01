PV Sindhu becomes first Indian woman to win 2 Olympic medals
By Ankur Singh
World No. 7 PV Sindhu became the third female athlete to win a medal for the nation at the ongoing Games.
She also became the only badminton player and first woman from India to have 2 Olympic medals in her bag.
She came in with all guns blazing in the bronze medal match against China's He Bingjiao.
Wrestler Sushil Kumar is the only other Indian in the mix to have won 2 medals for India at the Olympics.
PV Sindhu made her way to the bronze medal by defeating No. 9 He Bingjiao in 59 minutes.
She won the match by winning two straight games by a score of 21-13, 21-15.
Today's win secured her a podium finish and she won't be coming back with empty hands now for sure.
