Cricketers who refused to play in the IPL
By Enakshi Rajvanshi
Published on 14th April, 2021
Mitchell Marsh refused $3 million IPL contract to play Test cricket
Kusal Perera rejected SRH offer to concentrate on domestic cricket in Sri Lanka
Aaron Finch pulled out of 2019 auctions to concentrate on World Cup
Tushar Deshpande rejected to attend IPL trials
Ravi Bopara decline IPL contract twice in a bid to regain his place in the England team.
