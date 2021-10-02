Players with most IPL wickets
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Lasith Malinga
Malinga has notched record 170 wickets in 122 games he has played and is undoubtedly the greatest pacer in the IPL history
Amit Mishra
Indian leggie Amit Mishra has picked 166 wickets in 154 games and also has an impressive economy of 7.35
Dwayne Bravo
Known as a T20 specialist, Dwayne Bravo holds third place in the list with 164 wickets in 147 matches
Piyush Chawla
He is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the league history and has picked 156 wickets in 164 matches
Harbhajan Singh
Harbhajan Singh has taken 150 wickets in 163 games with an economy of 7.07 and currently stands at fifth spot in the list
Ravichandran Ashwin
Ashwin has notched 141 wickets in 163 matches and has an amazing economy of 6.88
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar with his 143 wickets jointly holds the sixth place alongside R Ashwin
Sunil Narine
Narine has picked up 137 wickets in in 129 matches and is also one of the most efficient bowlers in the league with an economy of 6.7
