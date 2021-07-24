Photos of Mirabai Chanu from her historic win at Tokyo Olympics
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
The Bridge
Mirabai Chanu attempts a snatch
The Bridge
Mirabai Chanu prepares for her first attempt
The Bridge
Mirabai Chanu shows her respect after a successful attempt
Click here
The Bridge
Mirabai Chanu with a clean and jerk attempt
The Bridge
A view from the top
The Bridge
Mirabai Chanu with her Olympic earring
The Bridge
Mirabai Chanu after her final attempt
The Bridge
The smile that we all love
The Bridge
The moment we've all been waiting for, Mirabai with an Olympic medal
The Bridge
Mirabai Chanu along with her fellow medallist at the podium
Read more