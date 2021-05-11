Philem Rohan Singh Cyclist who travel around India to feed the poor amid pandemic
The covid-19 pandemic has hit India like a storm. People are unable to access medical facilities, and the country is facing shortages of hospital beds, oxygen concentrators, and life-saving drugs.
During such grave circumstances the country is facing right now, a 24-year-old from Manipur, Philem Rohan Singh has shot into prominence with his unique 'Feed the Hungry' initiative.
Philem Singh has so far cycled more than 5000 kilometers in two months across the country, interacting and feeding hungry people during the pandemic.
Philem Singh started 'Feed the Hungry' campaign when the pandemic broke out last year, 2020 in his home state of Manipur
An initiative which was started by feeding just 50-60 people in a small north-eastern state, today has fed more than 4000 people across the country
Philem Singh, started his first-ever trip started in 2018 from Delhi to Imphal to create awareness for pollution. During his 'Pollution Free India' bicycle ride.
He led to his second bicycle excursion in March 2018 for both, pollution and drug addiction awareness, realizing that drug addiction amongst Indian youth is high
Philem Rohan Singh over the years has conducted various kinds of humanitarian works and he is currently a well-recognized name in the country
