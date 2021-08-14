Paralympic facts you probably didn't know about
By Ankur Singh
The ‘para’ bit means parallels as Paralympics form a parallel game to the Olympics. Fittingly, it comes from the Greek “para” meaning beside.
The first Paralympic Games were held in 1960 in Rome, alongside the Olympic Games.
Twenty members of the 2012 U.S. Paralympic Team were U.S. military veterans or active duty service members.
It’s the second-largest multi-sport event in the world behind only the Olympics.
US swimmer Trischa Zorn is The most successful Paralympian makes Michael Phelps looks like an underachiever with her 55 medals including 44 Gold.
The Paralympics has three Agitos as its symbols which means ‘I move’ in Latin and it symbolizes the athletic ‘spirit in motion’.
There will be 22 Paralympic sports represented at the Paralympics in Tokyo.
