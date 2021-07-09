Nihal Sarin wins Serbia Open
By Ankur Singh
Young Indian Grandmaster Nihal Sarin on Thursday emerged champion in the Masters’ section of the Serbia Open Chess Championship in Belgrade.
Sixteen-year-old Sarin won his second consecutive tournament after he claimed the title in Silver Lake Open.
He played out a draw with Russia's Vladimir Fedoseev to finish with 7.5 points out of a possible nine to finish clear first.
Sarin, who became a Grandmaster in 2018 at the age of 14, won six games and drew three, to remain unbeaten.
He started the Serbia Open with wins in the first two rounds, ended the tournament with three successive wins and a draw in the final round.
The Silver Lake Open was his first over-the-board event after the COVID-19 pandemic break.
