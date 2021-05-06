MS Dhoni will return only after all his CSK teammates reach home safely
By Neelajit Sarkar
The Bridge
Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has informed his Chennai Super Kings that he will be the last person to board the flight back home.
The Bridge
In a virtual meeting Dhoni said that the foreign players and support staff should get the preference to travel first to reach their homes. And the Indian team players will later depart for home.
The Bridge
Dhoni has said that he will wait for the foreigners to leave first and the other Indian players next before he goes home
The Bridge
A member of CSK said, he will be the last person to leave the hotel. He wanted foreigners to leave first, then the Indian players. He will be taking the last flight when everyone reaches their home safe and secure.
The Bridge
CSK organised a charter flight for its players from Delhi. A ten-seater flight carrying CSK players to Rajkot and Mumbai in the morning while the evening charter plane dropped players from Bangalore and Chennai.
The Bridge
Dhoni is scheduled to fly on Thursday evening to his home in Ranchi.