The Bridge
Most Shocking penalty misses in international football
By Neelajit Sarkar
Kylian Mbappe vs Switzerland (Euro 2020 Round of 16)
After a intense 3-3 match, it was time for penalties to everyone's shock Switzerland's goalkeeper Yann Sommer saves a penalty from Kylian Mbappe.
Asamoah Gyan vs Uruguay (2010 World Cup Quarterfinals)
The controversial moment from Luis Suarez, saw a chance to be first African team in the World Cup semi-final when Asamoah Gyan took the responsibility but his efforts cannon off the crossbar.
David Trezeguet vs Italy (2006 World Cup Final)
The Final was perhaps best remembered for Zidane’s moment, With the shootout score 2-2, Trezeguet felt the immense pressure and his effort gone off the crossbar much to his own shock.
Lionel Messi vs Chile (Copa America Final 2016)
After a shock defeat in World cup 2014, Argentina lost yet another final, this time at the Copa America 4-2 on penalties by Chile when Lionel Messi failed to convert goal from spot-kick.
Roberto Baggio vs Brazil (1994 World Cup Final)
The most heartbreaking miss in football history, During penalties Baggio stepped up needing to score to keep his team hopes alive. But his effort saw the ball over the bar.
