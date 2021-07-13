Top 10 most decorated Olympians of all time
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Jenny Thompson- 12 Medals
Thompson participated in Olympics between 1992 and 2004, earning eight gold medals, three silver medals, and one bronze.
Ryan Lochte- 12 Medals
He participated in five Olympics between 2004 to 2016 and to date, Lochte has six gold medals, three silver medals, and three bronze medals.
Takashi Ono- 13 Medals
After participating in five games, he took home five gold medals, four silver medals, and four bronze medals.
Edoardo Mangiarotti- 13 Medals
In his five appearances at the Olympic games between 1936 and 1960, he earned six gold medals, five silver medals, and two bronze medals.
Ole Einar Bjørndalen- 13 Medals
Over the course of his Olympic career between 1994 and 2008, the cross country skier won eight gold, four silver, and one bronze.
Boris Shakhlin- 13 Medals
The gymnast earned a total of seven gold medals, four silver medals, and two bronze appearing thrice at the Olympics.
Marit Bjørgen- 15 Medals
The cross country skier has earned eight gold medals, four silver medals, and three bronze medals in his 5 Olympic Appearances.
Nikolay Andrianov- 15 Medals
He took home a total of seven gold medals, five silver medals, and three bronze medals in his 3 Olympic appearances.
Larisa Latynina- 18 Medals
Latynina, an artistic gymnast from the Soviet Union competed in 3 Olympics earning nine gold medals, five silver medals, and four bronze medals.
Michael Phelps- 28 Medals
Phelps has competed in five Olympics between 2000 to 2016 and has won 23 Gold, 3 Silver, and 2 Bronze medals.
