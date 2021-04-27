During India’s 2011-12 tour to Australia, Kohli was fined after he was seen showing the middle finger to the crowd as a reaction to some hostile provocation from them.
Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir during IPL 2013, when the two Indian cricketers clashed with each other on the field in an ugly spat.
In 2014, India's tour of Australia saw a heated argument between Kohli and Mitchell Johnson after he threw the ball back at him.
March 2020, Captain Virat Kohli had a fiery exchange with a journalist after India's 7-wicket defeat against New Zealand in the second Test in Christchurch.
The Indian skipper lost his cool on fast bowler Shardul Thakur after a sloppy fielding effort from him during the third T20 between India and England.
