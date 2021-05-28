Michael Phelps to Sushil Kumar - Olympic medalists who have been arrested
By Neelajit Sarkar
Michael Phelps
Phelps was arrested for drunk driving after he clocked 84mph in a 45mph zone in Baltimore. He failed two sobriety tests and was charged with DUI for excessive speed
Oscar Pistorius
The South African Olympic and Paralympic athlete, popularly called the blade runner, arrested for the murder of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp after with gunshot wounds were discovered on her body
Bruce Kimball
Bruce Kimball, the former Olympic diver, was sentenced to 17 years in prison for the deaths of two teenagers and injuries to three others in a high-speed drunken driving accident
Tim Montgomery
Olympic gold medalist Tim Montgomery was arrested on charges of connection with a multimillion-dollar bank fraud, money laundering scheme and drug dealing
Shaun White
Olympic snowboarding medalist Shaun White was charged with vandalism and public intoxication and got arrested for trying to flee and for kicking a hotel guest who tried to stop him
Klete Keller
The two-time gold medal winner was initially charged by federal authorities with three crimes: obstructing law enforcement, violent entry and disorderly conduct, and entering a restricted building
Scott Miller
Olympic swimmer was arrested and charged with drug trafficking after Australian police seized methamphetamine worth $1.6 million
Sushil Kumar
Sushil Kumar was arrested by the police along with his associate in connection of murder of a wrestler Sagar Dhankar
