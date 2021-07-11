Messi ends Trophy drought as Argentina beats Brazil in Copa America final

By Ankur Singh
Lionel Messi leads Argentina to win their first major title in 28 years.

In the finals, Argentina beat Brazil by 1-0 to lift the Trophy.

The superstar won his first Senior International Trophy on Saturday.

Messi led his team from the front as he remained the top scorer of the tournament.

His fellow teammate Emiliano Martinez won the Golden Glove award.

In the finals, Angel Di Maria's goal gave Argentina a 1-0 lead, and he was adjudged as the player of the match.

This was Messi's first-ever Copa title and even Maradona too had never won one.

