Meet India's flag-bearer in Tokyo Paralympics 2020
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Mariyappan Thangavelu, who won a gold in the last edition in Rio, will be the nation’s flag bearer at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.
He was India's first Paralympian gold medalist since 2004.
In 2017 he was presented with the Padma Shri Award, India's fourth highest national civilian honour
His jump of 1.89m in the Rio Paralympics is an Asian record.
He is the only Indian athlete to win gold at the Paralympic Games in the high jump.
His achievements and life are now being made into a film titled “Mariyappan” by director Aishwaryaa Dhanush.
