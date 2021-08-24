Meet Husnah Kukundakwe, the youngest athlete at Tokyo Paralympics
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Husnah Kukundakwe, 14, is the youngest athlete to compete in the Tokyo Paralympics.
Husnah will be Uganda's only Para swimmer at Tokyo 2020.
She will be competing in women’s 50m and 100m freestyle S9 events.
She is only the second-ever Para swimmer from Uganda to have competed at a Paralympic Games.
Prossy Tusabe was the first Para swimmer from Uganda to compete at the Paralympics when she competed at Sydney 2000.
"I feel some kind of pressure on me as the only Para swimmer, but just getting the chance to be here, it is a dream come true. I am so happy right now" Husnah told in an interview.
