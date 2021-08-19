Meet Devendra Jhanjharia: The first Indian to win two Paralympic Gold medals
By Ankur Singh
Devendra Jhajharia became the only Indian to win 2 gold medals after a win at the Rio Paralympics.
He threw a world record-shattering throw of 63.7m in the men's F46 Javelin event at the Rio games.
He won his first gold in the F-46 javelin throw event at the 2004 Athens Paralympics.
His efforts for the country were appreciated with a Padma Shri, making him the first para-athlete to be accorded this national honor.
The javelin thrower, lost his left arm when he was eight years old after he accidentally touched a live electric cable.
Devendra is all prepared for his third Paralympics and would look to get another podium finish in his career that’s spanned nearly two decades.
