Meet Bhavina Patel - the first Indian table tennis player to enter the Paralympics Semifinal
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Bhavina Patel defeated the reigning Paralympics Champion Borislava Peric of Serbia in the quarter-finals.
The Bridge
She won by 3-0 in straight games to advance into the semifinals.
The Bridge
Click here
The 34-year-old looked dominant in the entire game. She won the first game by 11-5 and the second game by 11-6.
The Bridge
The Serbian tried her best to pull things back in the third game but she couldn't handle Bhavina and lost the game by 7-11.
The Bridge
The final scoreline read 11-5, 11-6, 11-7.
The Bridge
Read more