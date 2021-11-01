A look at some unbreakable records in the history of cricket
By Ankur Singh
Best one-day international bowling figures- Chaminda Vas's 8/19 vs Zimbabwe
Highest Score by a Nightwatchman- Jason Gillespie unbeaten 201 vs Bangladesh
Lowest ODI Economy Rate- Phil Simmons 4/3 in 10 overs vs Pakistan
Most international wickets- Muttiah Muralitharan 1,347 international wickets
Highest career batting average- Don Bradman's batting average in test matches of 99.94
Oldest test cricketer- Wilfred Rhodes played test cricket at the age of 52 years and 165 days
Best first-class match bowling figures- Jim Laker's 19/90 vs Australia
