A look at Rohit Sharma's record as ODI captain
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Rohit Sharma was announced as the new ODI captain of the Indian Cricket Team on Wednesday.
The Bridge
Rohit will lead the ODI side in the upcoming tour of South Africa.
The Bridge
Rohit Sharma has led the Indian team in 10 ODIs till now and has won 8 out of them.
The Bridge
Click here
He made his ODI captaincy debut against Sri Lanka, where the Indian side won the series by 2-1.
The Bridge
As a captain, Rohit has scored a double century, a century and 4 half-centuries in 10 matches.
The Bridge
India's tour of South Africa starts from 26th December with the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion.
The Bridge
Read more