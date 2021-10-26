A look at revenues of richest cricket boards in 2021
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC)
At the 10th place, we have the Sri Lankan Cricket Board with a revenue of around INR 100 Crores.
The Bridge
Zimbabwe Cricket Board (ZCB)
The Zimbabwe Cricket Board has earned a revenue of INR 113 Crores in 2021.
The Bridge
West Indies Cricket Board (WICB)
The West Indies Cricket Board stands at 8th position with total revenue of INR 116 Crores.
The Bridge
Click here
New Zealand Cricket Board (NZC)
With an earnings of INR 210 Crores, the New Zealand Cricket Board stands 7th place in the list.
The Bridge
Cricket South Africa (CSA)
Cricket South Africa (CSA) stands at 6th position in the list with total earnings of INR 485 Crores.
The Bridge
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)
At the 5th place, we have Bangladesh Cricket Board, with earnings of INR 802 Crores.
The Bridge
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)
The 5th place in the list is grabbed by the Pakistan Cricket Board with total revenue of 811 crores.
The Bridge
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)
At the 3rd place, we have England and Wales Cricket Board, with earnings of INR 2135 Crores.
The Bridge
Cricket Australia (CA)
Cricket Australia stands at 2nd place in the list with a total earning of INR 2483 crores.
The Bridge
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stands at the top spot in the list with total revenue of 3730 crores.
The Bridge
Read more