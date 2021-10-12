A look at the Brand Value of IPL teams
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Punjab Kings
Approximate brand value- ₹ 318 Crore
The Bridge
Rajasthan Royals
Approximate brand value- ₹ 249 Crore
The Bridge
Delhi Capitals
Approximate brand value- ₹ 370 Crore
The Bridge
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Approximate brand value- ₹ 442 Crore
The Bridge
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Approximate brand value- ₹ 536 Crore
The Bridge
Kolkata Knight Riders
Approximate brand value- ₹ 543 Crore
The Bridge
Chennai Super Kings
Approximate brand value- ₹ 611 Crore
The Bridge
Mumbai Indians
Approximate brand value- ₹ 761 Crore
The Bridge
