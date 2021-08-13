List of Indian Batsmen with their names on the Lord's honours boards
By - Keyur Jain
Vinoo Mankad
Vinoo Mankad was the first Indian player to have his name added to the Lord's Honours Board. He scored 184 rungs against England in 1952
Dilip Vengsarkar
Vengsarkar has scored century thrice at the Lords. Vengsarkar scored his first century in 1979 against England.
Mohammad Azharuddin
The former Indian captain earned his first century at Lord's Cricket Ground. He knocked 121 runs on 111 balls
G Viswanath
Vishwanath made 113 runs off 337 balls in the same match as Dilip Vengsarkar during India's 1979 tour to England
Ravi Shastri
Ravi Shastri struck a magnificent hundred during India's 1990 tour of England, along with Indian skipper Azharuddin
Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly scored 131 against England in his first test match at Lord's Cricket Ground in 1996.
Ajit Agarkar
Ajit Agarkar has etched his name on the board by scoring 109 runs for India at the Lords Cricket Ground during India's tour of England in 2002
Rahul Dravid
Rahul Dravid scored 103 off 220 balls at the Lords during India's 2011 tour of England
Ajinkya Rahane
During India's 2014 tour of England, Rahane scored 103 runs off 154 balls and inscribed his name on the board
KL Rahul
KL Rahul became the 10th Indian to be inducted into the Lord's Honours Board after reaching a century on the second day of the ongoing second Test between India and England at Lord's.
