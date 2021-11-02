ISL 2021-22: Indian youngsters who are set to make their debut
By Ankur Singh
Christy Molly Davis- FC Goa
Davis was one of FC Goa’s standout players in their triumphant Durand Cup win.
Sebastian Thangmuansang- Odisha FC
Sebastian was part of last season’s title-winning Gokulam Kerala side, with whom he spent two seasons.
Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha- NorthEast United
He won the Bengaluru FC U-18 Player of the Year award (2020) and joined NorthEast United in August this year.
Sanjeev Stalin- Kerala Blasters
The talented 20-year-old full-back was part of the India U-17 team that created history at the 2017 U-17 World Cup.
Damaitphang Lyngdoh- Bengaluru FC
The 18-year-old has quickly risen through the ranks and was one of the pivotal players in the club’s 2021 Durand Cup campaign.
Muhammed Nemil- FC Goa
Nemil was one of the standout players in FC Goa’s triumphant Durand Cup campaign.
Huidrom Naocha Singh- Mumbai City FC
The 22-year-old is a versatile and agile wing-back who can play on either flank and was crucial in GKFC’s I-League-winning campaign
