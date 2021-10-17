Instances when Footballers lost their cool
By Ankur Singh
Nigel De Jong's kung-fu kick vs Spain
On 11 July 2010, The Dutch midfielder totally misjudged his attempt and sunk his full studs into Alonso's chest.
Cristiano Ronaldo pushes the referee
Ronaldo lost his cool when his extravagant celebration earned him a booking which sparked his wild reaction by pushing referee Ricardo.
Zidane's headbutt on Marco Materazzi
Zidane's head-butt to the Italian defender on his chest sent him sprawling to the ground which earned Zidane a sent off.
Luis Suarez's repetitive biting
Suarez has had three major biting incidents that landed him in hot soup where he was handed a suspension for four months when he bit his opponent for the third time.
Sergio Ramos' penchant for red cards
Ramos was sent off in the 5-0 El Clasico loss to Barcelona for a wild kick at Lionel Messi.
Pepe's rampage against Getafe
Pepe kicked his opponent in the back twice, before shoving his head into the turf and stamping on him which resulted in a 10 match ban for him.
