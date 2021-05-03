Injuries in cricket that ended careers

By Neelajit Sarkar
Ryan Harris

Australia's fast bowler Ryan Harris announced his retirement from all forms of a cricket due to knee injury.
Saba Karim

Indian wicket-keeper batsman retired from cricket after he lost one eye when a ball hit him in the face during the 2000 Asia Cup.
Craig Kieswetter

Kieswetter announced retirement after he suffered a broken nose and fractured cheek bone while playing in a County Championship match.
James Taylor

The former English cricketer was forced to retire at the age of 26 because of a serious heart condition
Mark Boucher

During a match googly hit the stump and caused a bail to fly, and hit the eye which caused lacerated eyeball, this incident ended his career
Phillip Hughes

Phillip Hughes life ended from a brain hemorrhage after being hit on the neck while playing for South Australia in a first-class match in Sydney.
