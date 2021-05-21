India’s top ten Olympic moments of the decade
Gagan Narang (Olympics 2012)
After disappointing performance by Abhinav Bindra, India's only hope Gagan Narang clinched the bronze medal finshing behind Romania’s Alin George Moldonveanu and Italy’s Niccolo Campriani.
Vijay Kumar (Olympics 2012)
Vijay Kumar was one of the favorites for 2012 Games, and he made India proud by bagging a Silver medal in Rapid Fire Pistol event.
Saina Nehwal (Olympics 2012)
India had never won an Olympic medal in badminton before, but Saina Nehwal's bronze made a significant milestone for Indian badminton and also made her first to do so.
Mary Kom (Olympics 2012)
It was a historic achievement, as Mary Kom became the first Indian woman boxer to win an Olympic medal, claiming bronze in the 51kg category.
Sushil Kumar (Olympics 2012)
After bagging a bronze medal in the 2008 Olympic, He was one of the favorites to win the Gold but have to settled for Silver after losing against Japan’s Tatsuhiro Yonemitsu in the final.
PV Sindhu (Olympics 2016)
After Saina Nehwal's success, PV Sindhu took the badminton world by storm in 2016 and became the youngest and first Indian woman to bag an Olympic silver medal.
Sakshi Malik (Olympics 2016)
Sakshi Malik stuns all to land historic bronze, and becoming the first Indian female wrestler to win a medal at the Olympics.
Dipa Karmakar (Olympics 2016)
Finishing fourth in the finals of the event, Karmakar became the first female gymnast from India to qualify for the final vault event at the Olympics, with a score of 14.833.
Abhinav Bindra (Olympics 2016)
Since winning the gold medal at the Beijing Olympics, quest for a second Olympics medal ended in heartbreak as he came fourth after losing a shoot-off for the top 3 to Serhiy Kulish.
Joydeep Karmakar (Olympics 2016)
Joydeep Karmakar missed out on an Olympic medal, finishing fourth in the 50m rifle prone event.
