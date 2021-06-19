India's schedule after World Test Championship

By Neelajit Sarkar
The Bridge

June 2021

World Test Championship Final against New Zealand
The Bridge

July 2021

India vs Sri Lanka(3 ODIs, 5 T20Is)
The Bridge

August to September 2021

India vs England (5 Tests)
The Bridge

CLICK HERE

September 2021

IPL 2021 Remaining matches
The Bridge

October 2021

India vs South Africa (3 ODIs, 5 T20Is)
The Bridge

November 2021

ICC T20 World Cup 2021
The Bridge

December 2021

India vs South Africa (3 Tests, 3 T20Is)
The Bridge

Tap here to read more

CLICK HERE