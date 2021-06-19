India's schedule after World Test Championship
By Neelajit Sarkar
June 2021
World Test Championship Final against New Zealand
July 2021
India vs Sri Lanka(3 ODIs, 5 T20Is)
August to September 2021
India vs England (5 Tests)
September 2021
IPL 2021 Remaining matches
October 2021
India vs South Africa (3 ODIs, 5 T20Is)
November 2021
ICC T20 World Cup 2021
December 2021
India vs South Africa (3 Tests, 3 T20Is)
