Dutee Chand - India's first openly gay athlete
By Enakshi Rajvanshi
Published on April 16th, 2021
25-year-old sprinter Dutee is India's first and only openly gay athlete who made her same-sex relationship public in 2019
In 2013, Chand became the first Indian sprinter to reach a final at a global athletics event at the World Youth Championships
She has hyperandrogenism, a condition that naturally produces high testosterone levels.
In 2014, she was banned from competing by the Athletics Federation of India, a decision which was reversed a year later by the Supreme court.
The following year she qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics and in 2018 she won two silver medals at the Asian Games.
