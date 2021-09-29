Indian wrestlers who made it big in the WWE
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
The Singh Brothers
The Singh Brothers were announced as participants in WWE's Cruiserweight Classic tournament in 2016.
The Bridge
Jinder Mahal
The Punjabi Canadian made his WWE debut way back in 2011 and is known for his aggression.
The Bridge
Saurav Gurjar
Saurav Gurjar signed a contract with WWE in 2018 and is a former gold medalist in Kickboxing.
The Bridge
Click here
Rinku Singh Rajput
Rinku performs on the Raw brand under the ring name ‘Veer’ and was signed by WWE in 2018.
The Bridge
The Great Khali
He was the first Indian professional wrestler to be signed by WWE way back in 2006
The Bridge
Mahabali Shera
Indian professional wrestler Shera signed a contract with WWE in February 2018.
The Bridge
Gama Singh
Gama Singh aka Gardowar Singh Sahota was the primary Indian to sign with the WWE from 1980-1986.
The Bridge
Read more