Indian women who have played franchise cricket across the globe
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Harmanpreet Kaur
In 2016, Harmanpreet Kaur became the first Indian women cricketer to sign up for the Women's Big Bash League.
Smriti Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana became the first Indian women cricketer to debut in the Women’s Super League and was also a part of the Big Bash League.
Jemimah Rodrigues
In 2019, Jemimah Rodrigues was signed by the Yorkshire Diamonds for the fourth and final edition of the Women’s Super League.
Deepti Sharma
Deepti Sharma is Sydney Thunder's latest signing and will be taking part in the WBBL.
Shafali Verma
Shafali was picked by the Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred and has also performed decently playing for them.
