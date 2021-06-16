Indian sportspersons who have turned down Coca Cola and other products
By Neelajit Sarkar
Sachin Tendulkar
In 2010, Sachin was offered Rs 20 crore to be a part of a liquor brand. But had promptly turned down the offer.
As Master blaster had once promised his father that will never endorse a tobacco or an alcohol.
Virat Kohli
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli stopped endorsing Pepsi and fairness products.
As he believed association with junk food and racism is not right.
Pullela Gopichand
Gopichand once rejected Coca-cola brand endorsement.
Gopichand didn't want to promote unhealthy drinks.
Sushil Kumar
Rejected a lucrative offer to feature in a liquor brand.
Sushil Kumar feels that featuring in such activities will send a wrong message to the youth and encourage them to drinking habits.
