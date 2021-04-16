5 Partners of Indian cricketers you should know about

By Sayan Chatterjee

Dipika Pallikal

Dinesh Karthik’s better half is the first Indian Squash player to break into the women’s Top 10 and a Commonwealth Games gold medalist
Ayesha Mukherjee

A trained kickboxer and a sports fanatic, Shikhar Dhawan’s wife is half-English and travels back and forth between Australia and India
Hazel Keech

Yuvraj Singh’s beautiful wife is a well-known face in the Hindi film and television industry and has an impeccable sense of humour
Ritika Sajdeh

Ritika worked for 6 years as Rohit Sharma’s manager before they fell in love and is still closely involved in the business side of things
Priyanka Chaudhary

Formerly an IT professional working with a bank in the Netherlands, Priyanka is Suresh Raina’s childhood friend but they started dating much later
