Indian boxing legend Dingko Singh passes away
By Neelajit Sarkar
Former Indian boxer Ngangom Dingko Singh, who won a gold medal in the 1998 Bangkok Asian Games, passed away
Singh was battling a prolonged illness for several years now and was being treated for liver cancer since 2017
He made his debut into the arena of International Boxing in 1997
Also won the King's cup Tournament 1997 held at Bangkok
The most glorious moment came in when he won gold in Asian Games 1998 against Uzbekistan, Timur Tulyakov in the final match. That time, Timur was holding World No. 5 ranking
Singh became inspiration for young generation to take up boxing
Six-time World Champion Mary Kom was also inspired by him
Singh was employed with the Indian Navy and also worked as a coach before
However, his ill-health didn't permit him to work later and as a result, he had to sell his house to raise money for the treatment
Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir provided financial help while the boxer struggled to raise funds for his treatment
Singh was honoured with the Arjuna award in 1998 and was presented the nation's fourth-highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri in 2013
