How well do you know about Indian badminton star PV Sindhu?
By Ankur Singh
What is the full name of PV Sindhu?
Who was the first coach of PV Sindhu?
Sindhu's parents were national-level players of which sport?
Who did PV Sindhu beat in the semi-final of Rio 2016 Olympics?
PV Sindhu became World Champion in 2019. Who did she beat in final?
In which year did Sindhu achieve her highest world ranking?
She plays for which franchise in the PBL (Premier Badminton League)?
Which award was PV Sindhu bestowed upon in 2020?
