Indian athletes who can still win medals at the Tokyo Olympics
By Ankur Singh
Amit Panghal: Boxing
He has a realistic chance of getting a podium finish at the Tokyo Games. He will directly start from the round of 16 as he entered the event as the World Number 1.
Bajrang Punia: Wrestling
The ace Wrestler will compete in the Men's 65kg Freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics and is highly expected to win India a medal.
Vinesh Phogat: Wrestling
She entered the Tokyo Olympics as World Number 1 in the Women's 53kg division and she would be eyeing a podium finish in Tokyo.
Neeraj Chopra: Athletics
Being one of the best Indian Javeline thrower, Neeraj Chopra is expected to end India's medal drought in athletics at the Tokyo Olympics.
Kamalpreet Kaur: Discus Throw
She is one of the most recent finds for India. The 25-year-old discus thrower came to the limelight earlier in March this year, when she qualified for the Olympics with a national record throw.
PV Sindhu: Badminton
PV Sindhu is on a role already in the ongoing games as she is into the round of 16 already and would look to secure a podium finish.
Mary Kom: Boxing
The 38-year-old has already started well, winning her Round of 32 bout. Just a couple of good wins more there certainly are hopes of Mary Kom returning home with her second Olympic medal.
